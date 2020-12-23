Gov. Roy Cooper to extend moratorium preventing N.C. evictions for those unable to pay rent

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Governor Roy Cooper plans to extend a moratorium preventing evictions in North Carolina for people who can’t afford their rent.
On Wednesday, Gov. Cooper announced he plans to extend the state’s evictions moratorium on residential evictions for non-payment of rent through at least Jan. 31, 2021.
This comes amid the coronavirus pandemic that has forced thousands of people to lose jobs and be out of work, causing financial hardships. The governor previously said roughly 300,000-400,000 households across North Carolina are currently unable to pay rent.
“This holiday season, too many families are struggling to pay rent as the pandemic surges,” said Governor Cooper. “As the first of the month approaches and rent becomes due, I wanted people to know that we plan to extend the moratorium on evictions.”
The details and language of the moratorium are forthcoming and will be based on how or whether Congress extends the federal moratorium.
More information on the state’s extension will be shared as soon as possible.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.