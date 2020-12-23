GOING BOWLING: No. 9 CCU to renew rivalry with No. 23 Liberty in FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl

“For us to be able to be in a bowl game that contributes to finding a cure for that, that means something special to us,” Chadwell said. “I know a lot of our players have had to battle that personally and I’m glad we can represent that. Hopefully with the matchup that we have being a top 25, this will bring more and more people watching the game on ESPN and more and more folks that will see what we’re about and what the Cure Bowl is about. We’ll be able to contribute to that and help fundraise to help try to find a cure for that and we’re thankful we can play a small part in that.”