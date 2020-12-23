First responders in Georgetown County begin receiving COVID-19 vaccine

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – First responders in Georgetown County have begun receiving their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
According to information from Tidelands Health, about 10 personnel from Georgetown County Fire/EMS received their initial shot Tuesday at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and will be back in three weeks to receive the second dose.
Around 50 first responders from four departments – Georgetown County Fire/EMS, Midway Fire Rescue, Murrells Inlet Garden City Fire Department and Georgetown City Fire Department – will be receiving the vaccine over the next week, Tidelands Health officials said.
“It’s kind of scary out there,” said Tony Hucks, assistant fire chief at Georgetown County Fire/EMS, who received the vaccine. “I’ve seen firsthand how sick people can get.”
On Tuesday, 62 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized at Tidelands Health hospitals in Murrells Inlet and Georgetown, a press release stated. Officials said it’s a record number that surpassed the summer peak.
In addition to first responders, Tidelands Health continues to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to its workers. By Tuesday, nearly 500 employees had received the vaccine, the release stated.
Vaccination clinics for the health system’s team members are continuing each weekday.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.