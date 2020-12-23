FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Risk of severe storms increasing

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Christmas Eve is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY as a powerful cold front will bring the risk of strong storms, heavy rain, and very windy conditions through this afternoon and evening.
A very powerful cold front will move into the western Carolinas today and through the eastern Carolinas night. This front will usher in dramatically colder weather for Christmas Day and bring the risk of strong to severe storms to the region.
SEVERE STORM THREAT
The latest morning update from the Storm Prediction Center has expanded the LEVEL 2 severe weather risk for the entire area and into the Pee Dee. In addition, the LEVEL 3 risk has now been expanded and covers all of Horry County and most of Georgetown, Marion, Dillon and Robeson Counties. In these areas, the risk of severe storms is higher.
The threat of severe weather likely arrives in two separate waves today. The first will be through the early to mid afternoon as individual storms likely develop over the ocean and start to move on shore. These individual storm cells will pose a threat of strong winds, but will also have the highest potential of isolated tornadoes.
The second severe storm potential will come from a line of storms moving quickly through the area from west to east during the evening hours. While the tornado threat will be lower with the line of storms, winds of 50 to 70 mph will be possible in some of the stronger storms within the line.
As the powerful cold front moves offshore Thursday night, the risk of severe weather will quickly end and the colder air for Christmas will usher in.
STRONG WINDS
The approaching cold front will be accompanied by a tremendous amount of wind energy. Wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph are likely across much of the area starting around midday today and continuing into this evening.
Along the coast, the southerly winds off the ocean may result in some slightly higher gusts along the beaches, potentially as high as 45 mph. Winds of this strength could result in a few isolated power outages. Outdoor Christmas decorations and furniture should be secured ahead of the strong winds.
Winds will shift to the west and begin to decrease as the cold front moves through, but breezy weather will continue through Christmas Day.
RAIN
Passing showers and a few downpours will be possible at any time during the day today, but the best chance of locally heavy rain will arrive during the late afternoon and evening. A large area of rain with embedded thunderstorms and heavy downpours will be likely in the afternoon and evening. With rainfall totals around an inch on average, significant flooding is not expected, but ponding of water on roads will add an extra layer of difficulty to the holiday travel.
TEMPERATURE SWINGS
The very strong cold front will bring a wild swing in temperatures through the Christmas Holiday. Temperatures this afternoon will surge into the upper 60s to near 70 with strong southerly winds. As the front moves through the region late in the evening on Thursday, temperatures will start to rapidly drop.
By Christmas morning, temperatures will be in the lower 30s. A lingering gusty breezy will drop wind chills into the lower 20s at times.
Christmas afternoon will see temperatures only reaching the lower 40s. If the temperature manages to stay below 45° through the day, it will be the coldest Christmas since 2004.
Christmas night will feature the coldest temperatures so far this season with readings in the lower to middle 20s inland into the middle to upper 20s along the Grand Strand.
