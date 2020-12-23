FIRST ALERT: Strong storms possible into Christmas Eve

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The threat for severe storms is increasing as we move into Christmas Eve.
Thursday morning will start off much warmer as we only fall into the upper 50s. Scattered downpours are likely early in the day but the threat for severe weather holds off until after lunchtime/
By 2 PM, we’ll begin to see some storms developing near the Grand Strand. These storms will quickly race off to the northeast, likely exiting into North Carolina by 5 PM. It will be these initial storms that have the highest tornado threat. While an outbreak isn’t expected, we’ll need to monitor the tornado threat.
We’ll catch a brief break the mid-afternoon before the cold front arrives closer to sunset. This front will swing a line of storms through the area, exiting the Grand Strand around 9 PM. The tornado threat is lower with this round but strong, damaging wind gusts are possible.
All of the rain exits overnight and we’re still setting up for a sunny but cold Christmas Day. We’ll start Friday morning in the mid-30s and only climb to 43° into the afternoon.
