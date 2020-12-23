FIRST ALERT: Clouds increase later today, strong storms possible Thursday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s another clear and quiet start to the day with temperatures in the 30s this morning. You will want to grab the jacket for the morning hours before we warm up nicely into the 60s this afternoon.
Today is a transition day ahead of a strong cold front which will bring the potential for strong to severe storms on Christmas Eve. As we go throughout the day, look for those winds to slowly transition out of the south, temperatures to be warmer and the cloud cover to thicken up by the end of the day.
Christmas Eve will feature rain chances increasing throughout the day along with gusty winds and the potential of strong to severe storms later in the day. Due to the impactful weather along with the travelers or holiday plans, Christmas Eve is a First Alert Weather Day.
There is a level two severe weather risk for Christmas Eve with the potential for strong storms with gusty winds and an isolated tornado threat. The main timing with this system still looks to be from 3 PM to 9 PM and hopefully we can get the storms out of here even earlier. Rain chances are at 80% and tomorrow is the perfect reason why you should have the First Alert Weather App downloaded. For a complete look at the threats, visit our detailed forecast here.
The cold front will blast through the area late on Christmas Eve and usher in dramatically colder weather for Christmas Day. Afternoon highs will only reach the lower 40s on Christmas Day, making it the coldest Christmas since 2004. Wind chills will make temperatures feel like the 30s in many spots Christmas afternoon.
