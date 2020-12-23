Family Mission Center provides Christmas gifts to hundreds of children in Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) - Tammy Robinson said she saw a need in her Darlington community a few years ago and wanted to find ways to help.
Now, a half-decade later, the Family Mission Center’s Christmas Blessing event provides gifts to local families during the holiday season.
This year, the needs of the community were almost overwhelming.
“I wasn’t going to do this event this year, this is our fifth year doing it and I knew the need was going to be greater than we could handle,” said Robinson, who co-founded the organization.
She added that she never lost faith, and through the help of donors and sponsors, over 160 children will now have gifts to look forward to on Christmas Day.
Each family requested gifts which were then purchased by sponsors.
One child’s Christmas wish was to have his own bed, so the Family Mission Center fulfilled the request and then some.
“The little boy asked for his own bed. We were able to get two beds for the little brothers, Parrott’s Furniture donated two twin beds,” said Robinson.
Normally, Stacey Sims wouldn’t have an issue providing Christmas for her children, but when her husband lost his job, things changed. She said without this event, her children would’ve gone without this Christmas.
“It’s amazing what they do. Complete strangers give out of their pocket for 187 other kids, including mine. It’s awesome. It’s wonderful,” said Sims.
Despite a challenging year, Sims couldn’t help but smile Wednesday knowing her family would be taken care of.
“I’m just thankful for all these guys. They’re a blessing and I hope they’re blessed in return for everything they’ve done,” she said.
Robinson said she has the best volunteers and she’s thankful to them for helping to make the distribution event possible.
