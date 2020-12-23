Coroner identifies victim in deadly hit-and-run crash in Marlboro County

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday night in McColl, according to the Marlboro County Coroner’s Office.
Marlboro County Coroner Tim Brown identified the victim as Tony Johnson.
The crash happened on Arcadia Drive, in the area of the Ashlyn Park Apartments, shortly after 6:30 p.m., authorities said.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mccoll Police Department at 843-523-5223 or 843-479-9999.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.