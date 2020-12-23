City of Conway lets nature take the lead to address flooding issue

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Conway is working on a way to cut down on flooding in future hurricane seasons.
The city council approved a project to build a Carolina Bay in one frequently-flooded area.
Carolina Bays are naturally-made, perfectly round or slightly egg-shaped depressions in this area of the country that naturally control flooding around them.
The city is embarking on a project to make, as far as they know, the first man-made Carolina Bay, with the hope that nature will do its part to control flooding.
”This area flooded, we know, in ’99. It flooded in 2015, 2016, and it flooded in 2018,” said Conway City Administrator Adam Emrick.
Emrick says the city started buying properties near Trinity United Methodist Church after Hurricane Floyd flooded the area.
The initial goal was to relocate as many people as possible so they wouldn’t be victims of flooding again.
After Hurricane Florence flooded the area, again, the city decided it was time to make something to stop it from happening.
“Originally it started as a lake, which is not what you would normally find in this area to solve the issue,” said Emrick. “That’s a man-made device.”
The city brought in a consultant, who recommended taking a more natural approach.
He recommended a Carolina Bay.
“That will hold not as much water as a lake would on a normal day, but it will be much more natural forming, functioning and looking, and it will accomplish what nature would accomplish on its own,” said Emrick.
The bay will be designed to retain rainwater before slowly sending it into Crabtree Canal, rather than immediately draining it.
Emrick says there’s been a push by the federal government to find nature-based solutions to flooding, which is why he thinks the city will be able to get a significant amount of grant funding.
He’s hoping the Carolina Bay becomes a template for a flooding solution not only for other communities but also for other areas in Conway as well.
“One alone will only help one neighborhood, but if we do five or six of these, we’ll help the whole city,” said Emrick. “That’s what we’re trying to accomplish.”
Emrick says the plan includes a playground, grass amphitheater and boardwalk as well so it will have some appeal to community members while also accomplishing the main task - reducing flooding.
The city’s goal is to have it completed before the 2022 hurricane season.
