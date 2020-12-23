CCU’s McCall, Lampkin earn Freshman All-American honors

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina football had a pair of freshmen in Grayson McCall and Willie Lampkin named to The Athletic’s 2020 College Football Freshman All-America team.
McCall was named the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year, Freshman of the Year, and earned a spot on the All-Sun Belt first team for his play this season.
The redshirt freshman has been superb in his first season as the starting quarterback for the nationally-ranked Chanticleers. He is among the nation’s leaders with 23 passing touchdowns and just two interceptions and leads the Sun Belt in passing efficiency at 185.9 on the season. The Indian Trail, N.C. native, also leads the Sun Belt in total passing yards with 2,170 on the season and is second in completion percentage at 69.3 percent (151-of-218). He is also 10th in the Sun Belt with six rushing touchdowns and 14th in rushing with 473 rushing yards from his QB position. McCall has thrown for over 200 yards in seven of the 10 games he played in this season, missing one due to an injury, which includes a career-high 338 passing yards at Troy and 322 yards in the air versus Arkansas State. He has also tallied two passing touchdowns or more in eight games this season, including a career-high four touchdown tosses against Arkansas State and at Georgia State. McCall is a three-time Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award’s Great 8 List selection, a three-time Manning Awards “Star of the Week” honoree, a three-time Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week winner, a three-time FWAA “Fresh Four” selection, a Maxwell Award semifinalist, a Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award semifinalist, a Manning Award finalist, and was named to the FWAA Freshman All-American watch list.
A 2020 FWAA Freshman All-American watch list member, Lampkin has started all 11 games for the Chanticleers at left guard this season as a true freshman. The Florida native has helped the offense rank first in the Sun Belt in scoring (37.5 ppg), second in total yards per game (446.8), second in total yards on the season (4,915), third in rushing (223.2 ypg), and fifth in passing yards on the year (2,460). The offense is also first in the conference and among the nation’s leaders in third-down conversion percentage (53.3), fourth-down conversion percentage (80.0), fewest penalties (37), and average time of possession per game (34:14).
The offensive line has also allowed just 12 total sacks on the season which is second in the Sun Belt and totaled over 500-plus yards of offense in four Sun Belt Conference victories.
