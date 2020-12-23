CCU seniors Jackson, Marable accept invites to East-West Shrine Bowl

CONWAY, S.C. – A pair of Coastal Carolina football seniors in Tarron Jackson and CJ Marable have accepted invitations to the East-West Shrine Bowl, the nation’s oldest all-star game for college seniors aspiring to play in the National Football League (NFL).
Despite the 2021 East-West Shrine Bowl being canceled due to challenges presented by COVID-19, the all-star selections will participate in virtual training sessions in preparation for the NFL Draft. Some 2021 all-stars will also participate in various virtual experiences with Shriners Hospitals for Children patients in recognition of the game’s nearly century-long commitment to supporting the health care system’s life-changing mission.
Named to ESPN’s 2020 College Football All-America team, Jackson was also tabbed the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year and earned All-Sun Belt first team honors for the second-straight season. He has been stellar again this season despite seeing double-teams on over 60 percent of the snaps he has played this year. A finalist and semifinalist for several national defensive player awards this season, he leads the team and is second in the Sun Belt in sacks with 8.5 on the year. He also leads the Chants and is third in the league in tackles-for-loss with 13.5. Jackson is the only player in the top three in the conference in both sacks and tackles-for-loss this season. He is also tied for second in the Sun Belt with three forced fumbles on the year while also adding 49 total tackles, 18 quarterback hurries, and one fumble recovery to his resume for 2020. A three-time SBC Defensive Player of the Week selection this season, Jackson has also been named a 2020 Bronko Nagurski Trophy finalist, a Bednarik Award semifinalist, a William V. Campbell Trophy semifinalist, a 2020-21 Senior CLASS Award candidate, and earned a spot on the Lott IMPACT Trophy and Ted Hendricks Award watch lists. He was also invited to the 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl.
Marable earned All-Sun Belt first team honors twice – as a running back and as an all-purpose specialist – this season.
A two-time Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll selection, Marable has been the workhorse for the Chanticleers this year. The senior running back leads the Sun Belt East Division Champions with 1,176 total all-purpose yards this year - 844 rushing, 220 receiving, and 112 kick return yards. He is averaging 106.9 yards per game and has totaled 19 touchdowns on the season with 12 coming on the ground and seven via the passing game.
He leads the league in rushing yards (844), rushing touchdowns (12), total touchdowns (19), total points (114), and is tied for sixth in receiving touchdowns (7) on the season. He recorded 100 all-purpose yards or more in six of the Chants’ 11 games played and recorded 97 and 96 yards, respectively, in two others.
A key part of the highest-scoring offense in the Sun Belt all season long, Marable has found the end zone in 10-of-11 games this year, including scoring two or more touchdowns in seven contests. In fact, he finished the regular season with three-straight 100-yard rushing games and a total of eight touchdowns over the final three games of the regular season.
