Aynor man charged with criminal sexual conduct with minor

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An Aynor man has been charged after police say he coerced a minor to perform sex acts with him.
On Dec. 5, officers responded to a home on Gunters Island Road in Galivants Ferry for a possible sexual misconduct incident, according to a report from Horry County police.
Upon arrival, authorities were informed the suspect, identified as 39-year-old Ryan Carl Peavy, forced the minor victim to perform sex acts with him on multiple occasions, the report stated.
Online records show Peavy was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Monday and charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
He has since been released from jail on $10,000 bond, according to booking records.
