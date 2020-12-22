Tidelands Health reports COVID-19 hospitalizations at all-time high, urge public to limit holiday gatherings

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – With Christmas fast approaching, health officials are urging the public to celebrate safely as COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to soar.
According to information from Tidelands Health, the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized at their facilities has reached an all-time high. Officials say the spike is likely due, in part, to Thanksgiving gatherings.
Tidelands Health officials are encouraging the community to heed advice from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention and limit holiday celebrations to immediate households only.
“The decisions we all make this week and next will determine how much additional strain is put on our community health care resources a few weeks from now,” said Dr. Gerald Harmon, vice president of medical affairs. “We can’t change the crisis we’re facing today. But we can prevent it from becoming worse in the coming weeks.”
On Tuesday, the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized at Tidelands Health facilities climbed to a record 62 people. Of those, 16 patients are in the ICU and 11 are on a ventilator, officials say.
The hospital system reported they are at 125% capacity. More than one-third of all patients hospitalized at Tidelands acute-care hospitals are currently COVID-19 positive.
According to the release, the health system is temporarily reassigning nurses in non-clinical roles back to the bedside to respond to the surge.
“If ten members of your family are diagnosed with COVID-19, the statistics say one of your loved ones is going to become sick enough to require hospitalization. Please don’t take that chance. Celebrate safely this year so that we can all enjoy many more years of wonderful celebrations together,” Harmon said
