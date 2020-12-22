Thousands of free Christmas meals available for Grand Strand residents

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Staying true to the season of giving, thousands of free meals are expected to be served to Grand Strand residents this Christmas.
The 32nd annual Community Christmas Dinner will be pick-up and delivery only this year due to COVID-19.
Officials say meals are available for pick-up at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church in Myrtle Beach and Belin Memorial United Methodist Church in Murrells Inlet.
According to the city of Myrtle Beach, meals can also be picked-up at Trinity UMC in Andrews.
For additional meal pick-up and delivery information at these locations, call 843-781-1326.
