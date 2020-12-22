SCHP: One charged in hit-and-run crash involving bicycle in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was injured in a hit-and-run crash that happened early Monday morning in the Bingham area of Dillon County, authorities said.
According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brian Lee, a vehicle was traveling S.C. 34 near the Bingham community and struck a bicycle.
The vehicle left the scene after the crash, but the driver was later apprehended, Lee said. The suspect’s name was not immediately available and charges will be announced later, according to the SCHP.
Lee said the bicyle rider was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries.
