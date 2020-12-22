Pee Dee non-profits partner up to recreate newspaper boxes to give back to those in need

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Old newspaper stands are making headlines in the Pee Dee.
A few years ago, Sam Rogers brought an idea to Florence he first saw in North Carolina - hanging clothing from trees to give the homeless a place to find warm clothes in the winter.
Rogers started Florence Tie One On, but over time he began facing some concerns from city officials. The organization had to adapt.
“Through the help of the Morning Newspaper, our friend Bryan here and the House of Hope and our friends at the Hannah Skipper Foundation we’ve solved all of those problems and it’s led us to a bigger and better idea,” said Rogers.
The Florence Morning News had some rusty old newspaper boxes sitting outside of their office. Rogers and House of Hope executive director Bryan Braddock had an idea to give them a new purpose.
The organizations turned the boxes into mini distribution sites, providing winter clothing to those in need.
“They’d be able to come in, say they need some socks or gloves, a scarf, they just pull the items they need out and go along their way,” said Braddock.
The boxes, now repainted and repurposed, are placed in front of businesses throughout the Pee Dee. Rogers said these boxes not only provide easy access for those in need, but they also provide a way to give.
“On the flipside of someone coming in and grabbing something, someone can also come up and slide something in there. It makes donating very easy,” said Rogers.
The project was a community effort. The paint was provided by local businesses and a number of people from the community took their time to recreate each box.
Braddock said each box is its own canvas and it’s been great to see so many people come together to help others.
“Business, community, non-profit all coming together to meet a need. My saying is ‘teamwork makes the dream work,’ and this is a visible representation of that,” said Braddock.
When things start getting warmer, the winter clothing will be replaced with water and fans.
