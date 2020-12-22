DHEC: Over 30K additional doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arriving in S.C. this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Tens of thousands of additional doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will arrive in South Carolina this week as frontline workers continue to receive their initial shot.
According to information from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, a total of 42,900 doses of the vaccine were received from Dec. 14 through Dec. 16.
As of early Tuesday afternoon, approximately 19,644 doses have been administered to individuals in Phase 1A of the state’s vaccination rollout, health officials stated.
According to DHEC, 15 healthcare facilities will receive a combined 30,225 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week and continue administering it to those in Phase 1A.
Individuals in Phase 1A who have received the Pfizer vaccine will require a second shot 21 days later. According to DHEC, that second shot will come from a future allocation of vaccine that’s specifically being held by the federal government as the second dose for those people.
On Dec. 18, the U.S. added a second COVID-19 vaccine to its arsenal when the Food and Drug Administration authoritied an emergency rollout of the Moderna vaccine.
DHEC officials said any and all Moderna vaccine made available to S.C. will be allocated to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s long-term care program, which works with CVS and Walgreens pharmacies to provide the vaccine to the state’s long-term care facilities.
“It’s expected that CVS and Walgreens will begin vaccinating long-term care facilities in South Carolina with Moderna vaccine beginning the week of December 28,” a press release stated. “DHEC has been told that skilled nursing facilities will be the first type of long-term care facilities vaccinated through this federal program.”
State health officials said they continue to expect that S.C. will receive between 200,000 and 300,000 doses of the vaccine – both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines – by the end of the year while stressing that estimate is subject to change.
