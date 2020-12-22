N.C. Republican Congressman-elect Cawthorn will contest results of presidential election

RALEIGH, N.C. (WMBF/AP) - A 25-year-old Republican who won election to the U.S. House in North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District last month said he will contest the results of the presidential election next month.
“Not doing this to help my career in Washington, in fact this will most likely harm it. But no one should go to Washington as a career,” Madison Cawthorn tweeted Monday. “Go there to serve the people. And on behalf of the people I am contesting this election based on constitutional violations by key states.”
Cawthorn said in another tweet that the right to vote in a fair election “is the cornerstone of our Republic.”
The joint session of the Senate and the House will meet on Jan. 6 to count electoral votes.
On Dec. 14, the Electoral College gave Joe Biden a solid majority of 306 electoral votes to President Donald Trump’s 232, the same margin that Trump bragged was a landslide when he won the White House four years ago.
Trump refuses to concede he lost to Biden, continuing unsupported claims of fraud in the Nov. 3 general election.
Following weeks of Republican legal challenges that were easily dismissed by judges, Trump and Republican allies tried to persuade the Supreme Court to set aside 62 electoral votes for Biden in four states, which might have thrown the outcome into doubt.
