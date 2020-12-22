Myrtle Beach State Park notices trends in sea turtle nesting patterns

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As 2020 comes to a close, researchers at the University of Georgia have started analyzing this year’s sea turtle nesting season along the Grand Strand.
The city of Myrtle Beach saw a decline in the total number of sea turtle nests this year, but the nests it had still contributed to the university’s research.
“I think it’s a miracle that any turtle lays eggs in Myrtle Beach at all,” said Myrtle Beach State Park Ranger Ann Wilson. “Some will lay right in the spotlights of the city. They do everything we say they won’t do.”
Wilson had never seen a sea turtle when she started at the state park in 1994. Now, she’s seen countless, and every year she’s surprised at the number the city sees nest. That’s because she says the bright lights and busy beaches aren’t exactly ideal for nesting.
That’s why park rangers and volunteers move them to the quieter beaches at the state park so they can grow and hatch a little easier.
“To relocate, it’s almost like a crane,” said Wilson. “You can’t rotate the egg, so it’s just up and over. It’s really exciting to watch for the first 10 eggs. Then, people realize, we’re not going to change our behavior.”
Myrtle Beach had 11 nests in 2020, which is down from the 26 it had last year.
The University of Georgia started genetically tracking the nests in 2010 by analyzing one shell from every nest, which gives them some background on the mother turtle.
“One nest at Myrtle Beach State Park, she first nested all the way down in Jacksonville, Fla.,” said Wilson. “It’s hard to imagine. That’s a long swim to lay another nest. That’s not normal.”
Wilson said Myrtle Beach had another turtle that laid eggs several times over the past few years in North Carolina, but made its way to South Carolina to lay a nest this year.
Of the 11 nests in Myrtle Beach, five saw enough hatchlings to be considered successful. That 45% success rate is a little below average, which Wilson attributes to the storm surge and timing of Hurricane Isaias.
That still means several hundred turtles made their way back to the water, which is all the rangers and volunteers hope for when they relocate the nests.
“Our turtles are pretty special, and I mean that seriously,” said Wilson.
All 11 nests within Myrtle Beach this year were from loggerheads, but North Myrtle Beach saw the only Kemp’s Ridley sea turtle nest in the state.
