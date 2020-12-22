McMaster positive for COVID-19, experiencing mild symptoms

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has tested positive for COVID-19, the governor’s office said Tuesday.
McMaster was notified late Monday night after undergoing routine testing.
According to the governor’s office, McMaster is experiencing mild symptoms with a cough and slight fatigue.
First Lady Peggy McMaster previously tested positive for COVID-19 last week and remains asymptomatic, officials said.
According to the governor’s office, McMaster will isolate for the next ten days and monitor for additional symptoms.
“The governor quarantined himself when he knew he was in close contact with the virus and sent Governor’s Residence staff home to quarantine and get tested to ensure their health and safety. Because the governor followed the guidelines and recommendations as a “close contact,” SCDHEC has determined there are no “close contacts” to the governor,” a press release from the governor’s office stated.
McMaster will receive monoclonal antibody treatment Tuesday. Officials say the outpatient treatment is a preventive measure for those with mild to moderate symptoms and is readily available to the general public upon a physician’s order.
“Peggy and I urge everyone to be extra careful during the Christmas holiday season,” said McMaster. “This virus spreads very easily.”
