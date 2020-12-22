Suspect in Florence assault now facing murder charge, booking records show

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The suspect charged in connection to an assault Monday morning in Florence now faces a murder charge, according to booking records.
Officers were called to the community center at 801 Clement Street shortly after 10 a.m. for a report of an assault with a knife.
Police previously said the victim was seriously injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.
The suspect, identified as Jawan Kavorie Crittenden, 18, was taken into custody around 5 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Habitat Lane. His initial charges were listed as attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
“This incident appears to be a random act of violence and has no known ties to previous incidents in the area,” according to a press release.
Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin said during a Monday news conference that the assault victim was a city employee.
Crittenden is scheduled to appear in court at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
