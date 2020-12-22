Man airlifted to hospital after apparent hit-and-run in Mullins

MULLINS, S.C. (WMBF) – Police are investigating after a man was injured in an apparent hit-and-run crash Monday night in Mullins.
Mullins Police Lt. Mike Hartson said the man was found around 10:45 p.m. on Seaboard Avenue, near Marion Street.
Police believe the man, who is about 38 years old, was walking along the side of the road and was hit by a vehicle.
Hartson said it appears to be a hit-and-run, as no call was made to 911.
According to police, the man was airlifted to McLeod Health in Florence for treatment. His current condition was not immediately known.
If you have any information on the crash, contact Det. Walker with Mullins police at 843.464.0707, ext. 4
