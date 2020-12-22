Longs man pleads guilty in four separate cases, sentenced to 15 years in prison

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Longs man will spend more than a decade behind bars after entering a guilty plea in four separate criminal cases, according to a press release from the Horry County Solicitor’s Office.
Officials say 21-year-old Jeremy Clark pleaded guilty on Dec. 16 to first-degree criminal sexual conduct, armed robbery, second-degree burglary (violent), attempted armed robbery, and escape.
In May 2019, Clark sexually assaulted a woman at a beach access in North Myrtle Beach. He was released on bond with GPS monitoring, the release stated.
Clark was still wearing a GPS monitor in April when he committed a burglary and attempted armed robbery in Little River, as well as an armed robbery in North Myrtle Beach.
“As investigators from both the North Myrtle Beach Public Safety Department and the Horry County Police Department were working to arrest him for those crimes, Clark removed his GPS ankle monitor. He was arrested on June 10, 2020. Clark had no prior criminal history before these arrests,” the release stated.
Clark was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the crimes.
