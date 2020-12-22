Local frontline workers responding well to COVID-19 vaccine, officials say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Monday marked one week since hospitals across the country made history by providing the first medical workers with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Local hospital officials said they’re eager to report how employees are responding to the new Pfizer vaccine in the hopes of showing more people the dosage is safe.
Conway Medical Center was the first area hospital to receive the vaccine shipment.
Dr. Paul Richardson, chief medical officer for CMC, confirmed about 600 frontline medical workers at their facilities have received their first vaccine dosage. He says that number will change because they are continuing to vaccinate more employees daily.
Richardson added staff members that have already taken their first dosage of the vaccine are responding to it just fine, and that includes him.
“I feel perfectly fine,” Richardson said. “My arm was sore for a few hours. Other then that, I couldn’t even tell I had taken it.”
Tidelands Health confirmed Monday around 250 of their frontline healthcare workers received a dosage, and that number is increasing.
Dr. Gerald Harmon, vice president of medical affairs for Tidelands Health, described how the first few days since his dosage have been for him.
“I’m now on the fourth day of my COVID vaccine and I feel fine,” Harmon said.
Dr. Peter Hyman with McLeod Regional Medical Center said as of noon Monday, McLeod locations had administered around a combined total of 778 vaccines.
Hyman says they have not currently received any reports about any major side effects.
“We haven’t really hear much about that,” Hyman said. “The biggest thing we’ve heard about is people complaining about a sore arm for a day or two.”
He says the hospital is focused on continuing with Phase1-A of the vaccine process to ensure the employees that want to still be vaccinated receive their first dose.
The medical agencies said those frontline workers being vaccinated are continuing to follow the safety measures, including wearing a face mask. Some people wanted to know why those being vaccinated are continuing to wear masks.
“The vaccine is shown to be 95 percent effective,” Hyman said. “That still leaves five percent of people that get the vaccine and may not develop immunity. You don’t know who that five percent is going to be.”
“We’re in the very early stages of vaccination,” Richardson said. “So there’s [still] that potential for folks to be a carrier. With such a large population not being vaccinated, we haven’t reached the herd immunity yet.”
Richardson hopes the latest vaccine updates will help put to rest some rumors and misinformation he’s been seeing on social platforms.
“I hope we can dispel a lot of myths,” Richardson said. “[On social media], they talk about side effects and stuff like that. Obviously there’s going to be side effects with any medication. But we’ve seen no evidence [reported about a large and ] unusual number of side effects with this. Another myth, is about some sort of governmental conspiracy and there’s no evidence of that whatsoever. No microchips. I’ve read some of the outlandish things.”
The medical experts are encouraging everyone to continue safe practices during the vaccine roll-out phase. The doctors say those behaviors including wearing a masking, keep six-feet of distance from one another and washing your hands. This includes during the Christmas holiday season.
