‘It’s truly a blessing’: Grand Strand family gets new home as early Christmas gift

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - It was an early Christmas gift for one Grand Strand family after officially becoming homeowners Tuesday.
The Gregg family, originally from Lake City, said it was their dream to become homeowners. Thanks to Habitat for Humanity, that dream became a reality.
They say they are glad to finally be able to “sleep in heavenly peace” under a roof of their very own.
“We are very thrilled! So thrilled! We’ve been waiting on this moment and it’s here and we are completely, totally thrilled! It’s truly a blessing to be here,” said Shannon Gregg.
“I’ll tell you something, whatever you desire in life, go for it and know that it is possible for you,” Terry Gregg added.
The couple said they now look forward to spending more time with their families and accomplishing financial stability.
