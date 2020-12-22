HGTC to begin spring semester with virtual courses

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry Georgetown Technical College will begun its spring semester with virtual courses, campus officials announced Tuesday.
According to a press release, the spring semester will commence as scheduled on Jan. 11, 2021. However, courses will be delivered in a virtual format for all instructional services from Monday, Jan. 11, through Friday, Jan. 15.
“This is out of an abundance of caution for the protection of students, faculty, and staff in response to the projected rise in COVID-19 cases,” the release stated.
Courses will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 19, through their previously scheduled format, whether it be online, in-person, synchronous, or hybrid, HGTC staff said.
“The safety and well-being of our college community have remained our priorities since the outbreak of the pandemic,” said Dr. Marilyn Murphy Fore, HGTC president. “This decision was made as another precautionary measure for HGTC students, faculty, and staff in response to the projected rise in the number of positive COVID-19 cases over the winter break.”
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.