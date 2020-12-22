FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Potential for severe storms, strong winds and heavy rain Christmas Eve

The approaching cold front will be accompanied by a tremendous amount of wind energy. Winds just a few thousand feet off the ground will be howling at 60 to 70 mph. Some of these winds will be able to reach to the surface. Right now, wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph are likely across much of the area starting around midday Thursday and continuing into Thursday Evening. Along the coast, the southerly winds off the ocean may result in some slightly higher gusts along the beaches, potentially as high as 45 mph. Winds of this strength could result in a few isolated power outages. Outdoor Christmas decorations and furniture should be secured ahead of the strong winds.