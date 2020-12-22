FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Potential for severe storms, strong winds and heavy rain Christmas Eve

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Christmas Eve is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY as a powerful cold front will bring the risk of strong storms, heavy rain and very wind conditions.
A very powerful cold front will move into the western Carolinas on Thursday and through the eastern Carolinas Thursday night. This front will usher in dramatically colder weather for Christmas Day.
The contrast in temperatures along the front combined with very strong winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere will lead to conditions favorable for locally heavy rain, strong wind gusts and potentially strong to severe storms.
SEVERE STORM THREAT
A LEVEL 2 severe weather risk is currently in place across the area on Christmas Eve. The LEVEL 2 risk means a few isolated severe storms will be possible with the main threat coming from wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph. While winds are the greatest threat, an isolated tornado or two may develop. The tornado threat will be highly dependent on how warm and unstable the atmosphere can become during the day. If temperatures can manage to climb to around 70, the tornado threat may increase.
The most likely time frame for the potential of severe storms will arrive from the afternoon through the evening as a fast moving line of heavy rain and storms moves across the area. Right now, the greatest focus for the severe weather threat will exist between 3:00 PM and 10:00 PM Thursday.
As the powerful cold front moves off shore Thursday night, the risk of severe weather will quickly end.
STRONG WINDS
The approaching cold front will be accompanied by a tremendous amount of wind energy. Winds just a few thousand feet off the ground will be howling at 60 to 70 mph. Some of these winds will be able to reach to the surface. Right now, wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph are likely across much of the area starting around midday Thursday and continuing into Thursday Evening. Along the coast, the southerly winds off the ocean may result in some slightly higher gusts along the beaches, potentially as high as 45 mph. Winds of this strength could result in a few isolated power outages. Outdoor Christmas decorations and furniture should be secured ahead of the strong winds.
Winds will shift to the west and begin to decrease as the cold front moves through, but breezy weather will continue through Christmas Day.
RAIN
Passing showers and a few downpours will be possible at anytime during the day Thursday, but the best chance of locally heavy rain will arrive during the late afternoon and evening. A large area of rain with embedded thunderstorms and heavy downpours will be likely. With rainfall totals around an inch on average, significant flooding is not expected, but ponding of water on roads will add an extra layer of difficulty to the holiday travel.
TEMPERATURE SWINGS
The very strong cold front will bring a wild swing in temperatures through the Christmas Holiday. Temperatures on Thursday will surge into the upper 60s to near 70 with strong southerly winds. As the front moves through the region late in the evening on Thursday, temperatures will start to rapidly drop.
By Christmas morning, temperatures will be in the lower 30s. A lingering gusty breezy will drop wind chills into the lower 20s at times.
Christmas afternoon will see temperatures only reaching the lower 40s. If the temperature manages to stay below 45° through the day, it will be the coldest Christmas since 2004.
Christmas night will feature the coldest temperatures so far this season with readings in the lower to middle 20s inland into the middle to upper 20s along the Grand Strand.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.