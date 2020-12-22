FIRST ALERT: Tranquil Wednesday ahead of wild holiday forecast

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Clear and quiet weather will continue on Wednesday before a powerful cold front arrives on Christmas Eve.
Tonight will be clear and chilly with temperatures dropping into the lower 30s across the Pee Dee and into the middle to upper 30s inland. Patchy areas of frost will be possible.
Wednesday will continue our trend of mild temperatures as highs reach the low 60s. Clouds will steadily stream into the area late Wednesday, ahead of our next powerful cold front set to sweep through our area on Christmas Eve.
Christmas Eve will feature rain chances increasing through the day along with gusty winds and the potential of strong to severe storms late in the day. Because of the impact weather may have on travelers and holiday plans, Thursday is FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.
The cold front will blast through the area late Thursday evening and usher in dramatically colder weather for Christmas Day. Afternoon temperatures will only reach the lower 40s making Christmas 2020 the coldest since 2004.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.