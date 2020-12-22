FIRST ALERT: Sunny and seasonable Tuesday, big changes for the holiday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s a cool and pleasant start to our morning with temperatures in the middle and upper 40s across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
Milder temperatures will continue to settle in for the rest of our Tuesday as highs today climb into the upper 50s and low 60s. Once we factor in clear skies and sunshine, it’s going to shape up to be a beautiful day for December.
Wednesday will continue our trend of mild temperatures as highs reach the low 60s. Clouds will steadily stream into the area late Wednesday, these will be ahead of our next powerful cold front set to sweep through our area on Christmas Eve. This cold front will bring around the potential for gusty winds, showers and storms, and a dramatic cool down by Christmas Day.
On Christmas Eve, a few storms could be on the strong side as temperatures soar into the upper 60s. By Christmas Day, temperatures will struggle to reach the low and middle 40s. It will also be a very blustery day with gusty winds through the first half of the day.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.