DHEC announces over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases in S.C., 15 additional deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Tuesday 2,055 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 15 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 257,340 and those who have died to 4,602, officials said.
New individual test results reported statewide Monday totaled 11,356, with a percent positive rate of 18.1%.
Of South Carolina’s 11,054 inpatient hospital beds, 8,665 are in use for a 78.39% utilization rate. DHEC also reported 1,586 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized. Of that number, 344 are in the ICU and 170 are ventilated.
For the latest information related to COVID-19, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
