DHEC announces over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases in S.C., 15 additional deaths

By WMBF News Staff | December 22, 2020 at 2:11 PM EST - Updated December 22 at 2:11 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Tuesday 2,055 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 15 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 257,340 and those who have died to 4,602, officials said.



In Horry County, there were 125 additional COVID-19 cases and one new death. A breakdown of new cases can be found here, while new deaths can be found here.

New individual test results reported statewide Monday totaled 11,356, with a percent positive rate of 18.1%.

Of South Carolina’s 11,054 inpatient hospital beds, 8,665 are in use for a 78.39% utilization rate. DHEC also reported 1,586 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized. Of that number, 344 are in the ICU and 170 are ventilated.

