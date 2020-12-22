CCU outfielder Parker Chavers named Collegiate Baseball 2021 Preseason All-American

TUCSON, AZ – Coastal Carolina redshirt junior outfielder Parker Chavers was named to the Collegiate Baseball 2021 Preseason All-America first team, it was announced today.
Chavers, who was a 2020 Baseball America, Perfect Game, and D1 Baseball Preseason All-American last year prior to the 2020 season, missed the abbreviated 2020 spring slate while recovering from offseason surgery.
A two-time All-Sun Belt selection, earning first team honors in 2019 and second team accolades in 2018, Chavers was a 2019 ABCA/Rawlings Atlantic All-Region second team member his sophomore season after earning Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball, and D1Baseball Freshman All-America honors in 2018.
In 2019, Chavers played in and started 57 games on the season, missing six games due to an injury. He hit .316 with 15 home runs, four triples, nine doubles, 54 RBIs, and 54 runs scored on the year, while also posting a team-high .612 slugging percentage, an on-base percentage of .435, and swiped 10 stolen bases on the year.
The Alabama native ranked second in the Sun Belt in triples (4), third in slugging percentage (.612), fourth in home runs (15), sixth in total bases (128), fifth in walks (39), seventh in RBIs (54), and 10th in runs scored (54). He hit .323 with five home runs, three triples, eight doubles, 18 RBIs, and 23 runs scored in 25 conference games while also recording a .634 slugging percentage in Sun Belt play.
Chavers also totaled 16 multi-hit games and was second on the team with 18 multi-RBI games, which included a career-high five-hit game twice and a career-high five RBIs versus Michigan State.
The Coastal Carolina baseball team was ranked No. 23 in Collegiate Baseball’s Fabulous 50 NCAA Division I preseason poll presented by Big League Chew bubble gum earlier this week. The Chanticleers are the only team from the Sun Belt Conference to be ranked in the top 50 preseason poll. Last season, the Chanticleers went 11-5 overall before the season was abruptly ended due to the COVID-19 pandemic in mid-March.
