CCU outfielder Parker Chavers named Collegiate Baseball 2021 Preseason All-American

The Coastal Carolina baseball team was ranked No. 23 in Collegiate Baseball’s Fabulous 50 NCAA Division I preseason poll presented by Big League Chew bubble gum earlier this week. The Chanticleers are the only team from the Sun Belt Conference to be ranked in the top 50 preseason poll. Last season, the Chanticleers went 11-5 overall before the season was abruptly ended due to the COVID-19 pandemic in mid-March.