CCU head coach Jamey Chadwell named Group of 5 Coach of the Year

Chadwell has led the Chants to the program’s first-ever Sun Belt Conference Championship title and an 11-0 overall mark, including an 8-0 Sun Belt Conference record, this season. Coastal is one of just two teams in all of FBS at 11-0 this season, the other being No. 1 nationally-ranked Alabama. This season marked Coastal Carolina’s first-ever undefeated regular season and the first time that the Chanticleers have been ranked in either the Associated Press Top 25 Poll or the Amway Coaches Poll presented by USA Today Sports. Thus far in 2020, the Chanticleers have posted two wins over FBS top 25 nationally-ranked opponents, including the first in program history, four wins over top 50 opponents, and has been ranked as high as No. 9 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll and No. 11 in the Amway Coaches Poll.