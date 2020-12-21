Second arrest made in connection to deadly shooting in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A second man has been charged in connection with a deadly shooting that happened Friday in Florence.
According to information from the Florence Police Department, 24-year-old Chicago Dangelo Dixon was arrested and charged with murder. Online records from the Florence County Detention Center state Dixon was booked into the jail Dec. 21 at 2:40 p.m.
Investigators with the Florence Police Department said officers were called to the shooting in the 800 block of West Dixie Street in the early-morning hours of Dec. 18. When officers arrived, they found a vehicle on the side of the road with a deceased person inside, according to the FPD.
Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken later identified the victim as 27-year-old Lamonte McAllister, of Florence.
Investigators allege that Dixon, Terrele Rashon Bailey and the victim got into a fight around 3:15 a.m. when the shooting occurred. Dixon and Bailey fled the area after the shooting, according to authorities.
Bailey was arrested several hours later in Hartsville, according to Florence police.
