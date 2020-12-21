Santa visits Myrtle Beach neighborhoods with fire department

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Trading his sleigh for a fire engine, Santa made a few early stops Sunday afternoon in Myrtle Beach.
“I just came outside to get the Christmas presents out of the vehicle and I saw a fire truck and many cars behind it and I thought what’s going on? Is somebody sick? And they weren’t. It was Santa Claus!” said grandparent Kellie Knaffle.
With the help of the Myrtle Beach Fire Department, jolly old St. Nick was able to make stop after stop, spreading smile after smile, on an otherwise gloomy December day.
Knaffle said she’s appreciative of the department taking the time to stop by and say hello to her granddaughter Lillian.
“I asked the firefighter, ‘oh I didn’t think you we’re doing this.’ But he said, ‘it’s raining and it’s cold but it’s still Christmas for the children, so we have to keep doing our traditions,’ which is awesome,” Knaffle said.
The tradition too beloved for the rain or the ongoing pandemic to break. Santa donned his signature red suit and hat, but also a brand new face shield.
Sanitizing along the way, Santa and the department made their rounds to the boys and girls who made it on the nice list this year.
“At first I thought it was just a fire and then when he said it was Santa I said oh my gosh I just missed Santa. But then I saw him come back I was like yes yes yes!” said Kristen, one of the lucky kids to see Santa.
And while kids like Kristen say seeing Santa and the firefighters have made their day, Kristen says her favorite part was getting a candy cane.
