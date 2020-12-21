Police: One arrested in connection with deadly stabbing in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A man has been taken into custody in connection with a deadly stabbing Friday in the city of Florence.
According to information from the Florence Police Department, Leroy Speights was arrested on Dec. 21 and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Elm Street around 8:45 p.m. on Dec. 18 after reports of the stabbing. A victim was found at the scene and transported to a hospital.
Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said Saturday that the victim died at the hospital following the incident. The victim was later identified as 44-year-old Fernando Ford, of Florence.
