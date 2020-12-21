North Myrtle Beach Chamber honors firefighter for saving choking infant

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The life-saving efforts of a North Myrtle Beach firefighter and EMT were recognized Monday.
According to information from the city, the North Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce Convention and Visitors Bureau presented firefighter Jason Whedon with its Valor Award on Monday.
The annual award is given to a young professional “who is engaged in the community and demonstrates their passion for the community through leadership and other contributions,” a press relesae stated.
On Feb. 7, Whedon and his crew responded to a call for an infant choking, city officials said. His unit was the first to arrive and found the 9-month-old unresponsive in his mother’s arms.
According to the city, Whedon freed the blockage and the infant immediately began to breathe and cough.
“Additional interventions led to the continued improvement of the infant prior to transport to the emergency room,” the release stated.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.