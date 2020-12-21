Mother who lost both daughters to COVID-19 is hopeful as vaccines are on the way

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Another grim milestone in the coronavirus pandemic.
300,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the United States.
One mother is heartbroken over the death of her two daughters but remains hopeful for the future as vaccines are on the way.
“I cry night and day, and to be without my daughters on the holidays, it is so hard, it is so hard. I don’t wish it on anyone,” said Mellie Nese Dudley.
This will be the first Christmas she will spend without her two daughters, Dr. Angela Lowery and Phyllis Floyd--both losing the battle with COVID-19 this past summer.
“Both of their kidneys just went out on them. And when I was praying that they both would come home, then all of a sudden, they were gone,” Dudley explained.
Through the hurt and the pain, Dudley finds healing through her faith and helping others.
“What really encourages me is to give…and you know…it can’t replace my daughters, but it will help someone else and that’s the thing that’s keeping me going,” Dudley said.
She’s optimistic about Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.
She said she wishes it had been around to save her daughters but hopes it will keep others from feeling the unthinkable loss she’s experienced.
“Things will be better before long, but if we continue to do the same things and not take the injections, what will this world be like?” Dudley said.
Dudley said she’s getting through this tough time with prayer and support from her friends.
She encourages people to continue wearing their masks and social distance until the vaccine is widely available.
