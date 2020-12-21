Mace says Congress shouldn’t be first in line for vaccine

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Representative-Elect Nancy Mace posted a series of tweets about why she believes U.S. Congress should not be some of the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Nancy Mace defeated incumbent Joe Cunningham in this year’s election for South Carolina’s First Congressional District.
As Congresswoman-Elect, Mace says “Congress shouldn’t be putting themselves first in line for the COVID-19 vaccination when the average American can’t get it.”
Mace says she has already had COVID-19 and knows how serious of an illness it can be, but she wants to “Prioritize healthcare and frontline workers, and every person at greater risk, especially the elderly.”
The Congresswoman-Elect did confirm that she will receive the vaccine when it is her turn.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.