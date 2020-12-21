Inaugural Myrtle Beach Bowl kicks off Monday

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF/AP) – It’s gameday on the Grand Strand!
Appalachian State and North Texas will face off Monday afternoon in the inaugural Myrtle Beach Bowl.
The matchup is the first NCAA-sanctioned bowl game in the state of South Carolina.
RELATED STORY: Myrtle Beach Bowl reveals trophy ahead of inaugural game
Officials shared their excitement over bringing the teams together despite the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We hope the game will be something positive for our community,” Myrtle Beach Bowl executive director Rachel Quigley said.
Kickoff is slated for 2:30 p.m. at Brooks Stadium in Conway. The matchup will be televised on ESPN.
A limited number of tickets for the game are still available.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2020 WMBF/AP. All rights reserved.