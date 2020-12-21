HCS: Hundreds of students opting to go back to virtual learning for second semester

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Parents of Horry County students have one day left to switch their children from the traditional brick-and-mortar classroom setting to virtual learning for the second semester.
Parents and guardians with students in the traditional setting should have received an email with the option to switch.
In the email, there’s a link to a commitment form for students to transfer. Families will have until 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 22 to complete the form. If families have multiple students they want to transfer, they must fill out a form for every child in the household.
According to information from Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier, the number of students to date who have requested to enter the virtual program stands at 725.
Previously, parents had the option to request their student return to their brick-and-mortar schools from virtual instruction for the second semester.
According to Bourcier, requests were made for 3,131 students to go back to brick-and-mortar learning during the week-long transfer period that ran from Dec. 7 through Dec. 14.
Approximately 10,000 students took part in the HCS virtual program this fall, meaning about 30% will now head back to the classroom in the spring.
