City of Florence employee victim of ‘random act of violence’ at community center, mayor says

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence police continue to investigate an assault that happened Monday morning at the Northwest Park Community Center, authorities said.
According to information from the Florence Police Department, officers were called to the community center at 801 Clement Street shortly after 10 a.m. for an assault with a knife.
A victim, who was seriously injured, was located and taken to the hospital by EMS, according to the FPD.
The suspect was described as an African-American male, with a dark-colored hooded jacket or hooded sweatshirt, riding a bicycle, authorities said.
“This incident appears to be a random act of violence and has no known ties to previous incidents in the area,” according to a press release.
Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin said during a Monday news conference that the victim is a city employee who is in critical condition.
That employee was working at the time of the assault, according to the mayor.
“Our officers are doing everything possible to ensure that the individual who committed this violent act is brought to justice,” Myers Ervin said.
The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact FPD Cpl. Oliver at (843) 665-3191.
