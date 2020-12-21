Florence police investigating Monday morning assault

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence police continue to investigate an assault that happened Monday morning at the Northwest Park Community Center, authorities said.
According to information from the Florence Police Department, officers were called to the community center at 801 Clement Street shortly after 10 a.m. for an assault.
A victim, who was seriously injured, was located and taken to the hospital by EMS, according to the FPD.
Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin is scheduled to hold a press conference about the incident at 5 p.m. Monday, a press release from the city of Florence stated.
No other details about the assault were immediately available.
The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact FPD Cpl. Oliver at (843) 665-3191.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.