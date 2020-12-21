FIRST ALERT: Mild weather Monday before big changes arrive

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Cloud cover and light rain continue to fall across many locations this morning as what is left of the moisture rolls through the Pee Dee and Grand Strand. Temperatures this morning are sitting in the 40s under mostly cloudy skies.
As you step out the door, you might encounter a light shower but those rain chances will quickly come to an end by 9 AM or so this morning. We will remain under mostly cloudy skies through the morning before breaks in the clouds start to show up this afternoon, giving way to clearing skies slowly. Highs will top out today in the upper 50s.
Highs will remain near normal for this time of the year as we head into Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s under mostly sunny skies. Later in the day on Wednesday, a few more clouds will start to filter into the area ahead of our next weather maker, which is a strong cold front that moves through on Christmas Eve and into Christmas Day.
That cold front will provide for a nasty Christmas Eve with windy conditions and an 80% chance of showers in both the Pee Dee and Grand Strand. Highs on Christmas Eve will approach the upper 60s before the cold front drops temperatures down into the lower 30s Christmas Eve night and into Christmas morning. By Christmas, clouds will begin to clear out, we will remain dry and we will see our highs struggle with highs only reaching the lower 40s. With this being such a dynamic and impactful system for the holiday, we have a more detailed web story of your Christmas forecast here.
After the cold front, highs will remain on the cooler side, even for the weekend with highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s for both Saturday and Sunday.
