FIRST ALERT: Mild weather Monday before big changes arrive

That cold front will provide for a nasty Christmas Eve with windy conditions and an 80% chance of showers in both the Pee Dee and Grand Strand. Highs on Christmas Eve will approach the upper 60s before the cold front drops temperatures down into the lower 30s Christmas Eve night and into Christmas morning. By Christmas, clouds will begin to clear out, we will remain dry and we will see our highs struggle with highs only reaching the lower 40s. With this being such a dynamic and impactful system for the holiday, we have a more detailed web story of your Christmas forecast here.