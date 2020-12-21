FIRST ALERT: Mild and quiet ahead of dramatic Christmas changes

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Clear and dry weather will continue through Wednesday before a powerful cold front delivers dramatic changes through the Christmas holiday.
Tonight will be clear and cool with a little patch fog in some areas. Temperatures will drop into the lower 40s across the Grand Strand and into the upper 30s to near 40 across the Pee Dee.
High temperatures will remain near normal for this time of the year on Tuesday and Wednesday with readings in the upper 50s to lower 60s under mostly sunny skies. Later in the day on Wednesday, a few more clouds will start to filter into the area ahead of our next big weather-maker, which is a powerful cold front that moves through on Christmas Eve.
That cold front will provide for a nasty Christmas Eve with windy conditions and periods of rain and perhaps even a thunderstorm in some areas. Temperatures on Christmas Eve will approach the upper 60s through the day. Behind the front, a blast of Arctic Air arrives by Christmas Day. Temperatures will struggle to reach the lower 40s and the holiday may go down as the coldest in the last 16 years. More details on the wind, rain and dramatic temperature forecast is here.
