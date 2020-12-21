DHEC announces over 2,100 new COVID-19 cases in S.C., 21 additional deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Monday 2,121 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 21 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 255,210 and those who have died to 4,587, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 117 additional COVID-19 cases and two new deaths. Both of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals, officials said.
New individual test results reported statewide totaled 9,796, with a percent positive rate of 21.7%.
More information on hospital bed occupancy in South Carolina can be found here.
For the latest information related to COVID-19, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
To find a testing clinic or event near you, click here.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.