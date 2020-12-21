‘Dancing Lights on Luttie’ in Socastee features 20,000 holiday lights synchronized to music

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Socastee family has decided to lighten up a little this Christmas.
The Pierce family has set up its annual “Dancing Lights on Luttie” holiday display. They use over 20,000 lights, and the couple spends all year working on the Christmas extravaganza as a sort of hobby.
Still, the lights mean a lot more than that to this family.
Karen Pierce says she can still remember watching her father, Ted, put up the classic blow mold Santa on the roof.
“We moved out here in 1979. My dad always decorated for Christmas and loved the holidays,” she said.
Forty years later, the house is still decked out, but Karen and her husband, Bryan, have made it a little brighter.
“There’s over 20,000 lights. We try to add a few things every year. We added 10 new props this year,” he said.
Bryan bought a 3D printer just to make some of the light fixtures and control panels. He also spends eight hours synchronizing each song to the lights.
Karen and Bryan took over the decorating four years ago after her father got sick.
“He would actually sit - we had cameras set up across the street - and he would sit and watch the show with his iPad in the house, with his AM/FM radio,” Karen said. “He loved Christmas and loved seeing everyone come by, and all the joy it brought to so many people.”
Ted passed away two years ago, but Karen and Bryan keep growing the “Dancing Lights on Luttie” every year in his memory.
“I think about him every day, and it’s harder sometimes during the holidays. I know that he loved it, and he’s definitely in a better place, so all’s good,” Karen said.
Karen says her father called her the first year and said they needed to add more songs to the synced playlist because he watched all night every night, so he got tired of hearing them.
She said she tried to explain not everyone watched as long as he did, but that playlist is up to 17 songs now. The playlist is tuned into 87.9 FM radio.
The “Dancing Lights on Luttie” can be found at 710 Luttie Road in Socastee.
