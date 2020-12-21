Chants Up! Cure Bowl tickets on sale now

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Tickets to Coastal Carolina’s first-ever bowl game are on sale now.
The 11-0 Chanticleers will take on the Liberty Flames in the FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl in Orlando, Fla., this weekend.
The two teams were scheduled to play on Dec. 5 before Liberty had to cancel due to COVID-19 issues. The Chants then played and defeated BYU on less than two days’ notice.
As of late Monday morning, tickets to the Cure Bowl range between $32 and $129.
The game will kickoff from Camping World Stadium at noon on Dec. 26.
Bowl officials said the game will be limited to 20% capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions.
For ticket information, click here.
