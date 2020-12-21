Chants Up! Cure Bowl tickets on sale now

Tickets to Coastal Carolina’s first-ever bowl game are on sale now. (Source: Cure Bowl)
By WMBF News Staff | December 21, 2020 at 11:17 AM EST - Updated December 21 at 12:14 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Tickets to Coastal Carolina’s first-ever bowl game are on sale now.

The 11-0 Chanticleers will take on the Liberty Flames in the FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl in Orlando, Fla., this weekend.

The two teams were scheduled to play on Dec. 5 before Liberty had to cancel due to COVID-19 issues. The Chants then played and defeated BYU on less than two days’ notice.

As of late Monday morning, tickets to the Cure Bowl range between $32 and $129.

The game will kickoff from Camping World Stadium at noon on Dec. 26.

Bowl officials said the game will be limited to 20% capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions.

