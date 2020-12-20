SC ranks 5th in the nation for most Christmas spirit, new study finds

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new study shows that South Carolina was ranked #5 in the U.S. for most Christmas spirit this year.
CenturyLink, an internet service provider, released a new study called States Whose Christmas Spirit Survived 2020.
The data team says they analyzed the data in two categories - online activity and area culture.
Online activity analyzed includes the following criteria:
- Google searches for Christmas movies and gingerbread houses
- Online shopping for wrapping paper, Christmas cards, Christmas ornaments, and “Elf on the Shelf”
- Christmas music streams
- Tweets about Christmas
Area culture was analyzed by the following criteria:
- Number of Christmas tree farms per capita
- Charitable giving in the last documented tax year, as defined by the IRS
They say although we’ve been through quite a year, some states are still decking the halls, roasting chestnuts on an open fire, and writing letters to Old Saint Nick.
CenturyLink’s Top 10 States Whose Christmas Spirit Survived 2020 are listed below:
- Utah
- Idaho
- Wisconsin
- North Carolina
- South Carolina
- Tennessee
- Nebraska
- North Dakota
- West Virginia
- Arkansas
The states with the least Christmas spirit this year are listed below:
42. Texas
43. Arizona
44. California
45. Delaware
46. Nevada
47. Colorado
48. New Mexico
49. Hawaii
50. Florida
51. District of Columbia (not a state but still pretty low on Christmas spirit)
“At the end of it all, it’s still the most wonderful time of the year,” officials associated with the study say. “And not just because 2020 is finally ending.”
