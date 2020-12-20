Santa Claus to visit Myrtle Beach neighborhoods Sunday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - With five days until Christmas, a certain jolly old elf will be making an appearance in the Grand Strand!
The City of Myrtle Beach said Santa Claus will be taking a break from his usual preparations for his annual ride-along with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday. MBFD will provide a big red sleigh in the form of a fire truck and will take Saint Nick throughout neighborhoods in the city.
Officials said children are welcome to meet Santa and firefighters as they make stops, but ask to keep social distancing and safety precautions in mind.
