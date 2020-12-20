Gamecocks to play in Gasparilla Bowl vs. UAB

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Despite a losing season in 2020, the Gamecocks will indeed be going bowling this postseason.
South Carolina accepted a bid Sunday face UAB in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl on Dec. 26 in Tampa, Florida.
The Gamecocks won two games in the regular season, one of which coming in an upset of then-No. 15 Auburn at Williams-Brice Stadium. The team then finished the year 2-8 after losing their last six games.
Earlier this year, the NCAA waived bowl eligibility requirements for the 2020 season, meaning that teams that had losing records could be eligible for postseason play.
During the losing streak, the program fired head coach Will Muschamp in the middle of his fifth season with the Gamecocks. Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo is currently serving as the team’s interim head coach.
South Carolina later hired Oklahoma assistant Shane Beamer as its new head coach, beginning in the 2021 season.
UAB Blazers finished their 2020 campaign at 6-3 after having four of their games canceled due to COVID-19 issues. The Blazers are also the champions of Conference-USA after defeating Marshall for the title on Dec. 18.
The Gasparilla Bowl kicks off from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa at noon on Dec. 26. The game will be televised on ABC.
